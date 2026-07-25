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Help Save My Family: Father's Heart Disease & Brot

Goal$75,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMaria Depsi

Fundraiser funds will be received by Masoomeh Mohammadi

Help Save My Family: Father's Heart Disease & Brot

Help My Family With Medical Care and Housing

My name is Maria, and I work full-time while doing everything I can to support my family. Despite my best efforts, I can no longer carry these burdens alone.

My family is facing multiple medical and financial crises at the same time.

My father suffers from a serious heart condition and requires ongoing medical care and treatment. My brother has schizophrenia and is currently hospitalized. He needs psychiatric treatment, medication, and continued long-term care. The cost of his treatment has become overwhelming for our family.

At the same time, I am struggling with depression while trying to support everyone financially. Although I work full-time, my income is not enough to cover the growing medical expenses, daily living costs, and the need for stable housing for my family.

Our family has already suffered a devastating loss. My mother passed away after years of carrying the emotional and financial burden of caring for our family through difficult circumstances. Since her passing, our situation has become even more challenging.

I never imagined I would have to ask strangers for help, but we have reached a point where we cannot manage these challenges alone. I am asking for your support to help pay for my father's medical treatment, my brother's hospitalization and medications, safe housing, and the essential expenses our family needs to survive.

Our fundraising goal is USD 70,000, which represents the estimated cost of urgent medical care, housing, and essential living expenses.

The funds will be used for:

  1. USD 30,000 – My brother's psychiatric hospitalization, medication, ongoing treatment, rehabilitation, and long-term care while receiving treatment for schizophrenia.
  2. USD 18,000 – My father's heart treatment, including specialist consultations, diagnostic testing, medications, possible procedures, and ongoing follow-up care.
  3. USD 15,000 – Safe housing, rent, utilities, food, and other essential living expenses for my father and brother during their medical treatment.
  4. USD 7,000 – My own medical care, including treatment for depression, prescribed medications, and mental health support, so I can continue working and caring for my family.
  5. Our most urgent need is approximately USD 9,700 by July 14, 2026, to continue essential medical treatment, hospitalization, and emergency care. The overall cost of treatment will continue beyond this immediate deadline, but this amount is critical to prevent interruptions in care.

Time is critical for our family. We are under immense financial pressure and urgently need to secure continued medical treatment for my father and brother, as well as safe housing. We hope to raise these funds as quickly as possible because any delay could make our situation even more difficult.

We are hoping to secure enough support before mid-July so we can continue treatment and avoid losing our housing.

Every donation, regardless of the amount, will go directly toward these essential needs. If we do not reach our full fundraising goal, every dollar received will be used to prioritize the most urgent medical treatments and safe housing for my family.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean more to us than words can express.

Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and for taking the time to read our story.

For supporters who prefer cryptocurrency, a crypto donation option is also available.

0xb54c23db680f8cdf4942b67b597f0b5efceee9a8

Etherenum: 0x533359fD5aF29C2092731CCA8654dAefA08259F6

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