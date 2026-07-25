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Help a Father Keep His Family Together

GoalE£1,000,000 EGP
RaisedE£0 EGP

Fundraiser created byMohamed Sayed

Fundraiser funds will be received by Mohamed Sayed

Help a Father Keep His Family Together

I am a father of three children, and I suffer from severe vision impairment and Familial Mediterranean Fever (FMF), which makes both daily life and work very difficult.

I do not own a house, a car, any land, or any inheritance or valuable assets that I can sell. My parents have both passed away, and I have no relatives or family members I can turn to for help.

My three children live in a rented apartment. Over the past two years, I have sold everything I could to provide for them. I sold our furniture, including the television, desk, and chairs. I also pawned my laptop and sold my eldest daughter's laptop, which she used for her university studies.

Our home is now in very poor condition. My children's beds are broken and have been repaired many times. The wardrobe is damaged, and the washing machine and refrigerator are barely working. I have nothing left that I can sell.

I have been unable to pay the rent for my children's apartment for the past two months, and our utility bills continue to accumulate. For a long time, I have not been able to afford meat or fish because of the high prices, and I struggle every day to provide even the most basic necessities for my family.

Two years ago, I was forced to suspend my eldest daughter's university education in Turkey because I could no longer afford her tuition and living expenses. It was one of the most painful decisions I have ever had to make. Since then, she has suffered from severe sadness and depression as she watched her classmates graduate and begin their professional careers while her own dream was put on hold. The emotional stress has also affected her physical health, causing irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and significant hair loss.

Today, our most urgent concern is that if my daughter cannot return to her university in Turkey before the middle of August, all the years she has already completed may be canceled, and she could lose everything she has worked so hard to achieve. Every time she thinks about losing her education, she experiences severe emotional breakdowns.

I humbly ask for your kindness and support. Any contribution, no matter how small, will help relieve our hardship, protect my daughter's future, and give my family a chance to rebuild our lives.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read our story. May God bless you abundantly for any help you are able to provide.

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