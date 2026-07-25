Help my family very poor

I need help I want help please I'm from Pakistan my nMe kashan baloch .. I m very poor person don't have anything no job no house i hVe family 2 children and wife mother and sister I need help for house rent 5 month not pay owner warning me last month atherways out my family please please help for my children very small where we go don't no please help me for god please god bless you all of you ..my English not good but please understand you people I really need help I get help on my national id card Westin union my whatsap +923305394982.