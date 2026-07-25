Need help until my husband’s spinal fracture heals

My name is Jessica, and I’m reaching out because my family is going through one of the hardest seasons we’ve ever faced.

My husband recently suffered a spinal fracture and is unable to work while he heals. We’ve always worked hard to provide for our family and have never expected others to carry our burdens, but this unexpected injury has left us in a difficult financial position. Unfortunately my income alone is not enough to keep up with everything.

We have two children who depend on us, and right now we’re doing everything we can to keep up with rent, utilities, groceries, gas, and other everyday expenses while our income has been drastically reduced. We’re hopeful that this is only temporary, but getting through the next several weeks or months is going to be a challenge.

If you’re able to donate, no matter the amount, it would make a real difference for our family and help relieve some of the stress while my husband focuses on healing. If you’re not in a position to give, simply sharing this fundraiser with others would mean so much to us.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, support, prayers, and encouragement during this difficult time. We truly appreciate every bit of help as we work toward getting our family back on our feet.



