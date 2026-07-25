Help My Family Through Financial Hardship

Hello, my name is James, and I am from Bangladesh. I am reaching out with humility because my family is facing an extremely difficult time. My wife is seven months pregnant with our second child, and we are struggling to afford basic living expenses, prenatal medical care, and the costs related to the upcoming delivery.

I work hard to support my family, but due to financial hardship, I have been unable to earn enough to cover our essential needs. Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward my wife's medical care, nutritious food, baby essentials, rent, and other basic household expenses during this critical period.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing our fundraiser with others. Your kindness, prayers, and support mean more to us than words can express. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for helping our family during this difficult chapter of our lives.