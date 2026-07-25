Help My Family Through a Difficult Time

Hello, my name is Lillian, and I never imagined I would have to ask for help like this, but my family is going through a very difficult time.





In March 2026, my son and I were blessed to move into our new ReStore LA home. We are incredibly grateful to finally have a place to call home, but we're still working hard to make it livable. There are many essential items we have not yet been able to afford.





Right now, I am behind on my water and electricity bills and am struggling to catch up. Our home still needs flooring and paint, along with basic household cleaning supplies and everyday essentials. My son also needs a twin or full-size bed frame so he has a proper place to sleep.





As the new school year approaches, my biggest priority is making sure my son has what he needs to succeed. He needs clothes, shoes, hygiene products, and other school essentials. I'm also struggling to provide groceries for our family and food for our dog and cat, who are cherished members of our household.

The first $500 raised will go toward:

Catching up on our water and electricity bills Purchasing hygiene products for my son Buying school clothes and shoes for him Helping cover other immediate basic necessities





Any additional funds will help us purchase flooring, paint, household cleaning supplies, a bed frame for my son, groceries, pet food, and other essential household items so we can continue turning our house into a safe, comfortable home.





Every donation, no matter the size, makes a real difference. If you're unable to give, sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, church, or social media would mean just as much.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your prayers, and for any support you can offer. Your kindness gives us hope and reminds us that we are not alone.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you







