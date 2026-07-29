Help my family survive while my wife recovers

My Name is Michael Arnold and I have a lovely wife named Vanessa and a 2 year old boy named Alexander (Xander for short). My wife has been in and out of the hospital for a couple months now with extreme pain and they weren’t able to figure out what was going on for the longest time. About a week ago she was at work, which is funnily enough at the hospital, she works as a LNA (licensed nursing assistant), and the pain started again she was admitted to the ER and they finally discovered gall stones and had to have emergency surgery to take her gallbladder out bladder out as it had been like that for too long and became infected. She is expected to be going home before too long and will need to take at least a month off to recover. She cannot walk on her own yet and she won’t be able to lift anything heavy for the recovery time. She is not able to take care of our son during this time and will need caring of herself. We don’t have family near by able to help so I am going to have to stay home and care for them both during this time. We have exhausted our savings during the time she’s been in and out of the hospital and are in desperate need of help to afford any of our bills or general necessities for this month. I hope you will consider helping and god bless you all. Thank you.