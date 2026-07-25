Help My Family Stay in Our Home

Hello.. I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask for help. Unfortunately, after recently losing my part-time job, my family has fallen behind financially, and we are now facing eviction. We have been given just 10 days to leave our home unless we can raise $2500 to cover our rent. I am a mother doing everything I can to provide for my children. I have been actively searching for work, but finding a job has been especially difficult because affordable childcare is out of reach. At this time, I am focusing on finding an overnight position, which would allow me to work while still caring for my children during the day.

This is a temporary hardship, not a lack of determination. I am committed to working providing stability for my family. Right now, I simply need a helping hand to get through this difficult season

any additional funds will be used toward preventing further financial hardship. Thank you for your time. Stay Bless