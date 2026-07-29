Help My Family Stay Afloat During Recovery

I take care of my wife, who has been battling health issues and fighting to get her disability, along with our two children. As a delivery driver, I work hard to provide for my family, but on June 30th, I'm scheduled for major surgery on my shoulder. This surgery will keep me out of work for 12 to 16 weeks, and as the sole provider, I am deeply concerned about how we will cover rent and bills during my recovery.





My wife continues her fight for disability, and our children depend on us for stability and support. The funds raised through this campaign will go directly to rent and bills, helping my family stay afloat while I recover and my wife continues her journey toward better health. Your support will make a real difference in keeping our home secure and our spirits strong during this challenging time.





I'm a very prideful person who doesn't like to ask for help, even through the roughest times, but this is a challenge that I'm struggling with. Being the main provider and feeling like I have nobody to turn to has made this especially difficult. Any help you can offer would mean the world to me and my family. Thank you for considering supporting us.







