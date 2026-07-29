Help My Family Stay Afloat During Job Loss

Hi everyone,

This is incredibly hard for me to share, but I’m asking for help during one of the most difficult seasons my family has faced.





On March 6, I unexpectedly lost my job and have been doing everything I can to recover. Over the past two months, I’ve used my savings to continue paying my bills and supporting my children, but those funds have now run out.





I’ve been actively applying for jobs every day, waiting on my unemployment hearing, pursuing an EEOC claim, and reaching out to local assistance programs, but these processes have taken much longer than expected.





As a mother, my biggest priority is keeping my children safe, stable, and cared for. Right now, I need help covering urgent bills including rent ($2,300), a past due water bill ($480) which is now disconnected, my car payment ($636), groceries, and other household necessities.





My car is essential for getting my children where they need to go and allowing me to continue attending interviews and searching for work.

If you feel led to donate, share, or pray for my family, it would mean more than I can express.

Thank you for your kindness and support.





— Katelin Powell



