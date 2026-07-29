Help my family start over after an eviction





After living in College Station for 6 years, my family and I are facing eviction. We have tried everything to make it work here, but we are no longer able to stay. We've applied to apartments in another city, hoping for better opportunities and approval, but so far, we haven't been approved. With just 6 days left to move out and our kids depending on us, we are feeling overwhelmed and anxious about what comes next.





This is my first time ever experiencing something like this. I do work, but lately my hours have slowed down tremendously, making it even harder to keep up. I never imagined we would go through something like this. We've already reached out to family and explored every possible avenue for help, including selling our belongings. Despite our efforts, we are still in need of support to get through this difficult time.





The funds raised will help us cover moving costs and, if necessary, hotel expenses in case we aren't approved for a new place in time. Your support will help us keep our family safe and together as we navigate this uncertain transition. We ask not to be judged during such a sensitive time. Your compassion and support mean everything to us as we try to start over.