Help My Family Start Fresh In Florida

My family and I are refugees who have been in the United States for five months. Adjusting to a new country has been both exciting and challenging, especially as I work hard to provide for my wife, two children, and my 80-year-old mother, who is unable to work. I currently have a temporary job, but as winter approaches, employment opportunities are becoming scarce, making it difficult to secure a stable future for my loved ones.





Recently, I was offered a full-time job in Florida, which gives us hope for a fresh start and a better life. However, our landlord has not been supportive with our rent contract, and we are at risk of losing all our deposits—funds that are vital for our move and finding a new home. Our agency, which could have helped by placing another family in our current home, has unfortunately turned a blind eye. Despite these setbacks, we remain grateful to be in America and proudly embrace our new home.





We are determined to be self-sufficient, pay our taxes, and work hard to contribute to the USA. We are seeking support to help us drive down to Florida with a trailer, cover part-time accommodation, and find a permanent place to live. Any help you can offer will make a real difference for our family as we start this new chapter. Thank you for your kindness and generosity.