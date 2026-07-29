Help My Family Start Fresh in a New Home

Hi everyone,





My name is Iyana Borges, and I’m reaching out during a really important time for my family. Right now, we’re working hard to move into a new home and create a more stable, safe environment for ourselves, but we could really use some help getting there.





Moving isn’t just about changing locations for us—it’s about having a fresh start. We’ve been dealing with challenges that have made it difficult to keep up with the costs of relocating, including deposits, moving expenses, and basic necessities. Despite doing everything we can, it’s been overwhelming trying to manage it all on our own.





That’s why I’m turning to the community for support. Any donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward helping us cover moving costs, securing housing, and making sure we can settle into a place where we feel safe and stable.





If you’re not able to donate, sharing this campaign would mean just as much to us. Every bit of support helps bring us one step closer to a fresh start.





Thank you so much for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can give. It truly means everything to my family.





With gratitude,

Iyana



