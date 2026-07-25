Help my family save our home.

I have a family of 5 and i am close to losing my house to foreclosure. M surgery put me behind into a spiraling debt that the mortgage company has only made worse with modifications that raised my rates. Now between utilities and the mortgage, i can barely afford to keep a roof over my kids heads.





My kids are my everything, and i am doing everything i can to protect them and keep out home. the stress of falling behind has been overwhelming, and i never imagined I'd be in this position. after two months out of work recovering from surgery, the bills piled up faster than i could manage. The mortgage company's changes only made things harder, and now I'm facing the possibility of foreclosure.





I'm desperately asking for help to catch up or even pay off the house. Any support you can offer means the world to me and my family. Thank you for reading out story and considering a donation to help us stay together in out home.