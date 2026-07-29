Help my family reunite

Help Reunite Our Family and Find a Home

My family and I are facing one of the hardest times of our lives. My husband and I are staying in a hotel because we can't find affordable rentals in our area, and the places we do find require first and last month's rent plus a deposit—costs we simply can't cover. Because of this, we're separated from our kids, and every day apart from them takes a piece of my heart. We're doing everything we can to get back on our feet. My husband works so hard, but the weekly rates at the hotel make it impossible to save up for a home or even reliable transportation. A few months ago, I found out I'm pregnant, and the thought of bringing our new baby into this situation is overwhelming. All I want is to have my children together, to create memories as a family, and to give them the love and support they deserve.





With your help, we could finally secure a rental home and bring our family back together. The funds raised will go toward covering the deposits and rent needed to move in, as well as reliable transportation so I can get to my doctor’s appointments and we can start rebuilding our lives. My daughter always tries to lift my spirits, telling me that we could find a way to build a house together. It breaks my heart to explain that it’s not that simple, but her hope keeps me going. I miss my 7- and 8-year-old daughters and my 2-year-old son so much—their laughter, their little disagreements, and the joy they bring to our lives.





If you could help us with this challenge, you would be reuniting our family and giving us a chance to rebuild our lives. Please help us bring our children home and give them the safe, loving environment they need. Your support would mean the world to us