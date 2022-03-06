Help My Family Repair Our Unsafe Home

My family's home is badly damaged and no longer safe to live in. Our house is located beside a large river, and we live with the constant fear that river erosion could destroy our home. During heavy rain and storms, the danger becomes even greater. Because of our financial hardship, we cannot afford to repair or protect our home. We have not received enough support, so I am humbly asking for your kindness and help. Your donation will help us repair our home and keep my family safe. Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a real difference. Thank you for your compassion, prayers, and support.



