Help My Family Relocate for Accessible Recovery

I am fundraising to support an urgent, mandatory relocation for my family, including my partner and our two dogs. In March 2026, I survived a life-threatening neurological collapse from Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) that left me with acute right-side paralysis, chronic neuropathic pain, and severe balance deficits.

Because of my mobility impairments, standard housing is a safety hazard, and we are facing massive out-of-pocket costs to secure a specialized, single-story home. The funds will directly help cover the premiums for an accessible layout, a secure backyard so my dogs can exercise safely without risking my stability on a leash, a pool for critical non-weight-bearing hydrotherapy to rebuild my muscles, and adaptive home equipment for my neuro-rehabilitation. We are starting our goal at $10,000 to help alleviate these overwhelming transition costs and build a bridge to my physical independence



