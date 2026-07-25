Help My Family Recover From Unexpected Job Losses

Hi everyone,

My name is Nevaeh, and I'm asking for help during one of the hardest times my family has faced.

I was recently terminated from my job, and I believe it was wrongful. This happened not long after my mom also lost her job, leaving my dad as the only person currently working to support our household.

We're doing everything we can to stay afloat while I search for a new job and explore my options regarding my termination. The sudden loss of income has made it difficult to keep up with bills, groceries, transportation, and other everyday necessities.

Any donation, no matter the amount, would help ease the financial burden on my family during this difficult time. If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any kindness or support you can offer. We're grateful for every bit of help as we work toward getting back on our feet.

With gratitude,

Nevaeh



