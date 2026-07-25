Help My Family Recover After a Traumatic Birth

I never thought I would be making a fundraiser for my own family. Asking people for money is not something I am comfortable with, but we have reached a point where I have to be honest and admit that I cannot fix everything fast enough by myself.





After our baby was born, my wife went through a traumatic birth and a very difficult recovery. I am not going to share the private medical details online because that is personal to her, and I want to protect both her and our baby.





What I can say is that the experience affected her physically and emotionally. She tried to return to work, but she was not able to continue, and our family lost her income at a time when our expenses were already growing.





Since then, I have been trying to keep everything together.





We have ongoing medical expenses, a mortgage, utilities, groceries, baby supplies, and the regular bills that come with taking care of a family. We used the savings we had, and after that we started relying on credit cards to cover basic necessities. Those cards are now maxed out, and the bills have not stopped coming.





I am currently completing professional healthcare training so I can move into a more stable career and provide better for my family. I am working hard to finish as quickly as I reasonably can. I know this training will put me in a better position to take care of my wife and child, but it takes time, and it does not solve the bills that are due right now.





Our fundraising goal is $100,000.





I know that is a large amount. It is not based on one single bill, and I am not expecting one person to solve everything for us. The goal represents the overall financial situation we are facing: medical and recovery-related expenses, lost income, mortgage payments, household bills, baby necessities, and the debt we took on while trying to keep everything paid.





Any money raised will be used for:

Medical and recovery-related expenses.

Mortgage payments and essential housing costs.





Utilities, groceries, and household necessities.





Diapers, clothing, and other needs for our baby.





Debt created from using credit cards for basic expenses.





Keeping our family afloat while I finish my training.





We are not asking anyone to support us permanently, and we are not looking for an easy way out. I am trying to get my family through the situation we are in now, finish my training, begin earning more, and take full responsibility for our expenses again.





I wish the answer were as simple as working more hours. Right now, I am trying to balance my training, our financial responsibilities, and being there for my wife and baby while they still need me. I am doing everything I can, but working harder by itself is not going to fix this quickly enough.





I do not want to make our situation sound worse than it is, but I also do not want to pretend that we are okay. We are behind, our available credit is gone, and we are running out of options.





We are keeping our names, location, workplaces, and detailed medical information off this page. I understand that this means we are asking people to trust us without knowing every private detail. Protecting my wife and child still has to come first.





Any donation would help us pay something that is currently hanging over our heads. Even a small amount would go toward a real bill or basic family expense. Sharing this fundraiser would also help if donating is not possible.





Thank you for taking the time to read this. Putting our private situation online is not easy for me, but I am doing it because my family needs help, and I cannot pretend that I can handle all of this alone anymore.