Help My Family Rebuild Our Lives in Gaza

My name is Mohammed, and I am a father from Gaza.

My family has endured the devastating effects of war. We lost loved ones, our home and our sense of security. Today we are living in extremely difficult conditions, struggling to provide even the most basic necessities for my wife, my child, and my family.

Every day is a challenge. Food, clean water, medicine, and daily essentials have become difficult to obtain. Like many families in Gaza, we are trying to survive while hoping for a better future.

I am not only asking for help to meet our immediate needs, but also to rebuild our lives. My goal is to create a small source of income that will allow me to support my family with dignity instead of depending on emergency aid.

Any contribution, no matter how small, will make a real difference. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would also mean the world to us.

Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and prayers. May God bless you and reward your generosity.