Help My Family Rebuild Our Home

My name is Dima, and online I am known as Dovod Brat. I am a Christian blogger from Ukraine, a father of three children, and I am originally from Donbas.





Because of the war, our home was destroyed. The place filled with our memories, where my children were supposed to grow up, is gone.





My dream is not luxury. I simply want to give my three children a safe place to call home - a place where we can be together, pray, laugh, and create new memories.

Every day, I use my blog to speak about God, faith, and hope and to encourage others. But today, I am the one asking for help.





Even $5, $10, or $20 brings us one step closer to a new home. If you cannot donate, please share our story.





From a father of three who lost his home but did not lose his faith - thank you.

May God bless you and your family.





You can also find me on social media:

Instagram: http://instagram.com/dovodbrat/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dovodbrat

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Dovodbrat