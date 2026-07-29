Help My Family Rebuild Our Future

My name is [suleman], and I am reaching out with humility to ask for help during one of the most difficult periods of our lives.We are a Pakistani family living in Saudi Arabia. We are grateful for the opportunities we have had here, and we fully respect the laws and regulations of the country. Several years ago, residency fees for dependents became part of our financial responsibilities. At first, we did everything we could to meet these obligations and paid nearly 20,000 Saudi Riyals. Unfortunately, our financial situation continued to worsen, and we were no longer able to keep up with the payments. Over time, the unpaid fees accumulated until they reached approximately 200,000 Saudi Riyals. I am the only person supporting my family, earning only 1,500 SAR per month. My income is barely enough to cover rent, food, and our basic daily needs. Paying such a large amount has become impossible for us. Because our residency documents have expired, members of my family are unable to continue their education or work legally. They have dreams, ambitions, and a strong desire to build a better future, but our financial hardship has left them unable to move forward.Every day brings uncertainty. We worry about our future and hope for the chance to restore stability, continue our education, work legally, and live with dignity again. We are not asking anyone to solve all of our problems. We are only asking for a helping hand during a time when we have exhausted every option available to us.Any donation, no matter how small, will bring us one step closer to rebuilding our lives. If you are unable to donate, sharing our story and keeping us in your prayers would also mean more than words can express.Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and for taking the time to read our story. May God bless you for helping families in need.