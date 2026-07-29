Help my family rebuild and become stable

Hi my name is Toni , I am a struggling single mother. I found out about this site through a friend who believes this would be a great opportunity for us.

I lost my job last year due to medical reasons (Chronic lower back issues) and cannot get any help as my doctor jeopardized my claim by downplaying my physical conditions. I couldn’t afford to pay for him ($170 to fill out medical forms and then more forms as well ) so he refused to fill out my paperwork properly therefore he purposely jeopardized my claims.

We have also lost our home twice now which has been very difficult to come to terms with and carry an huge guilt. We are currently renting off of a friend … and still struggling to make ends meet. I also lost our family dog as well due to not being able to afford her vet bills and was forced to surrender her to the human society which was extremely devastating and traumatic for us.

I would like to rebuild our life and become stable for my children once again and have our own house.

My goal is to raise money to get a reliable vehicle and a small house. I would like to be able to start a licensed day-home where children will be in a safe and loving environment where parents can be confident bringing their children while they are at work.

Your support, no matter the size jmeams the world to our small family during this incredibly difficult time. Every donation brings us closer to securing a stable home and licensed day-home which gives us hope for a brighter future.

we can’t do this on our own and are grateful to partner with you in this mission. By contributing to GiveSendGo you aren’t just helping us reach our goal , you are actively taking part in helping us start a loving licensed day- home for our community as well !

Please consider donating and if you are unable to simply sharing this link helps us tremendously.

Thank you for your kindness, prayers, support and generosity as it is all very much appreciated. 😊