Help my family please

My wife and my son will soon be out of a place to live. The house that we currently live in is owned by my sister and brother in law. They have their own house as well as the one we live in. My sister has decided that we need to move back home where we were born at and where the majority of my family lives. In order to do that, she decided that both houses will be sold and the profits will be used to purchase their new house. Which unfortunately leaves us with no where to live.





My wife and I are both disabled. We both have filed for Social Security. Her case is a lot closer to completion than mine is and you know how long they like to take. Our son is also high functioning Autistic, he is already on Social Security as well. His check is the only income we have and it’s not even 1k a month. So we live on a very tight budget. We get food stamps and we are currently on Medicaid. So our health needs are taken care of and food is mostly taken care of. But, with this move coming in the next month or 2, it has left us in a very tight spot. We are looking at getting into Medicaid for where we will be moving to but, that will only take care of our health problems and appointments and stuff. But, we need assistance to be able to do this move. It’s a lot to move and and a lot of stuff to do. We are stuck between a rock and a hard place here. Any Assistance would be greatly appreciated. I wish we didn’t have to move right this fast but, our family isn’t getting any younger and we will be losing some family members very soon. So, spending as much time with them as we can, is going to be crucial. Please help us!