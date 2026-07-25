Help my family move into a home that's safe

We moved to Columbus Ohio in March of 2026 we were scammed out of $4500 trying to move our 4-year-old son closer to Nationwide hospital that he attends for his epilepsy We ended up in a shelter and we live like we were in jail The shelter lost everything that we came with and are taking no accountability for it including my mother-in-law's ashes which are irreplaceable now we found the apartment that we could afford but there is growing mold everywhere it's destroying everything we have also bothering our health this is not a safe environment for my son with epilepsy We are working hard to try to move this apartment is infested with roaches mice and water leaks are ceiling fell down 3 weeks ago and still hasn't been fixed We are an emergency We have no family here We are trying to work but barely getting hours We need to move our family of five into a better healthier safer environment didn't mention the drug addicts that stay on our stairways and in our hallways We literally woke up with a man's sleep in the hallway in front of our door if you could help out or share our story please do We are begging for help