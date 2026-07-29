Help my family keep our house please!

Hello, and thank you for taking the time to read our story.





We are a Christian family of four, and we have been blessed with another baby on the way. Like many families, we’ve faced some unexpected financial challenges that have put us in a difficult position, and today we’re humbly asking for help to keep our home.





I work full-time to provide for our family, but my industry is heavily affected by weather conditions. Over the past year, reduced work hours due to weather significantly impacted our income and made it difficult to stay current on our mortgage and other essential bills.





At the same time, my wife has been working incredibly hard to build a better future for our family by attending nursing school. While her education will ultimately allow her to provide a stable career and better opportunities for our children, the temporary loss of income and added expenses have made this season especially challenging.





In an effort to get back on our feet, we entered a six-month mortgage forbearance plan. We used that time to focus on catching up financially and making ends meet, but despite our best efforts, we have fallen behind and are now at risk of losing our home.





We are not looking for a handout—we are asking for a helping hand during a difficult chapter in our lives. Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward helping us bring our mortgage current and keep a safe, stable home for our children and our growing family.





If you are unable to donate, we completely understand and would be grateful for your prayers and for sharing our story with others.





Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support. We trust that God will guide us through this season, and we are deeply thankful for every person who helps us along the way.





God bless,





The Shelley’s



