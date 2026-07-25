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Help My Family Keep our Home

Goal$95,000 USD
Raised$120,186 USD

Fundraiser created byElizabeth Williams

Fundraiser funds will be received by Urvan Sternfels

Help My Family Keep our Home

My name is Elizabeth Williams. I am a mother of ten who was married for twenty-six years to an Orthodox Christian priest, and raised ten children in the church. I currently still have four children at home, and the youngest, my three-year old Lucy, has Down Syndrome and is extremely challenged. My other three children still at home are currently homeschooled, and we live in a nine hundred square foot farmhouse on a small homestead in the rural hill country of Southwest Virginia. 

My family served the church for over two decades as a clergy family, and I took great joy in raising my children close to the church: following the cycle of the services, singing in the choir with my children, my sons also serving in the altar. 

A year and a half ago I was forced to divorce my husband upon learning of his horrific sexual abuse of children. He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and narcissistic personality disorder a few years after we married, and it was a great struggle throughout our marriage as he cycled rapidly, and was unstable and unable to consistently provide financially or be attentive to the other needs of his family due to his mental crises. Upon learning of these transgressions against children, and others committed against his parishioners and those in his care, I was obligated to report his behavior to the civil and church authorities, and he is currently facing criminal charges and awaiting trial in two states and has no contact with my family.

Due to my responsibilities now as the full time caretaker of a disabled toddler coupled with caring for, and homeschooling my other children, and the fact that I dedicated twenty-six years as a stay-at-home homemaker and pastor’s wife, my skill set is limited, and it would be very difficult for me to enter the workforce at this time. Currently my only income is $1600 per month in child support. 

I have $94,000 remaining on my mortgage, and as part of the divorce settlement must either refinance, pay off, or auction my home by April 28, 2026. With trust in our Risen Savior, and in you, the faithful of our beloved Church my children and I continue to love and serve, I have no other choice but to look to you, my brethren in Christ for assistance during our time of dire need. Please remember my family in your daily prayers, and prayerfully consider helping my family financially so that we may stay in our home. We have lost so much through this huge trial: I lost my spouse, the children lost all contact with their father, we lost our income, we were banished from our home parish of fourteen years, and last year we were forced out of the rectory where we resided into a century old cabin in rough condition. Another move at this time would be financially disastrous in addition to being extremely taxing and traumatic for both my children, and for me. 

May God bless you for your prayers, for your generosity, and for your compassion!


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