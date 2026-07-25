Help my family get ahead

Hello, my name is Fabian I'm currently residing and trying to take care of my family after being let go from my job and currently struggling with keeping up with my bill to keep a roof over my son's head. But every dollar goes towards putting my family ahead in life from struggling for the past 2 years with no help from any family from both sides and not having a car to get around after being scammed from my fiance dad on purchasing a car that was told was ready but needed a new transmission and giving my family a hard time and even know when we try to contact her dad he no longer answers , so I'm reaching out hoping there could be any help in the world who could help me and my family get on our feet to get a car and keep up with our bill until I get into a job during October. It would mean so much to me and my family and keeping our place from being evicted again .