Help my family get a new vehicle

My name is Johnnie Mauck. I am a father of three. I am someone who turned their life around for the better. And I no longer make mistakes that would jeopardize my life. That being said I have had three open heart surgeries. The last one was in February of 2025. They replaced one of my valves with a mechanical valve. So now I tick like a watch. After the third one I noticed I could t walk very far with out my legs burning like I had ran a marathon. It’s caused me to have to find a new line of work. Before I did tree work. Trimming trees around the power lines. Because of this my income has drastically dropped and we’re in desperate need of a new vehicle. Our car now has over 300,000 miles on it. And something breaks on it every month. Along with that it’s not a vehicle where I can travel with all three of my kids. Two in car seats and the oldest in the middle and she’s very cramped and it’s unsafe.





This is hard for me to do because I’m afraid nobody will reach out and help. Knowing if I had the means to help someone else I would do it in a heart beat. I am just asking the world to be there for a stranger. I will forever be grateful for any help from anyone.



