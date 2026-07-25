Help my family get a new home

Me and my family got evicted from our home a couple weeks ago and now we’re homeless. They took 90% of our stuff because we weren’t ready to get out before the 24 hour timer they gave us with no warnings. We have 4 dogs my sister has Down syndrome my mom is always trying to get money for us we don’t have that much clothes so we always smell bad my moms car got taken away because she couldn’t afford to pay the tag on it. My mom was supposed to get a 18k$ check for 2 years but social security won’t give her the money. They hang up and lie to her every time she calls or tells them. My mom can’t get a job anywhere because of her not having a car to go places. She always has to walk everywhere to make as much money just to pay a hotel room for us every day so we’re not homeless on the streets. My dad also passed away in 2023 so my mom has been alone trying for 3 years now. My mom got a bf but he’s in jail now and she can’t bail him out because we can’t make enough money to bail him out. There’s so many other problems but those are the main ones that we’re dealing with and it would mean a lot if we could get back on track so we can be happy again. Thank you :)