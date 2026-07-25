Help My Family From Being Evicted

WE HAVE UNTIL JULY 14TH BEFORE THE SHERRIFF LOCKS US OUT.





My family has been facing one challenge after another over the past few months. My (adult) child was on medical leave from work, and after returning, was let go unexpectedly and without merit. We were already struggling to make ends meet. They have been looking for a job since, and haven't had luck with getting hired. I have been home for a few years due to medical issues and been taking care of my 2 1/2 year old Autistic grandson. I was DoorDashing to help add to the monthly finances, until the car's alternator went out. We repaired that, and then a few weeks later, our car's transmission went out, it became impossible to DoorDash or find other ways to earn extra income. Now, we're facing eviction and the urgent need to raise money so we don't end up homeless. Keeping my grandson in a safe, stable environment is my top priority, and we've worked so hard to provide that for him. We made the decision for me to try to go back to work and I just got a job! I start on July 20th!! Every dollar will help us get back on our feet and ensure my grandson has the safe, supportive environment he needs. The last few months have been really trying for us. We are just trying to get to a normal, stable place again. We are normally the ones offering help to others, and it's so hard to ask for help like this. But it is a last resort because we have no other options, and VERY little time left. Any help we receive will be immensely appreciated and paid forward when we are in a good place again. The funds will be used to pay for June and July's rent. Now that I am working, I will be back on track for August.





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BLESSINGS