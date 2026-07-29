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Help my Family Find Safety and a New Beginning

Goal€500,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byYohan Argentina

Help my Family Find Safety and a New Beginning

My name is Yohan, and I'm writing this from the suburbs of Paris, France, with a heavy heart, but with hope.

Since the October 7th attacks, life for Jewish families in France has changed in ways that are hard for me to put into words. Antisemitism has surged in our streets, in our schools, and in our daily lives. Every morning, my mother watches the news and cries. Every evening, she goes to bed afraid and worried. I watch her suffer in silence, and I feel powerless.

I don't feel safe anymore. My family doesn't feel safe anymore.

My dream, our dream, is to make Aliyah and build a new life in Israel. To finally live without fear. To stop looking over our shoulders. To let my mother sleep peacefully and be happy.

I know many people around the world speak loudly about suffering in the Middle East. But the quiet, daily suffering of jewishs people now in Europe often goes unheard. We are scared. We are exhausted. And we really feel like we are running out of time.

I have saved 9,000 euros my entire life. It is everything I have. But moving a family across borders — flights, deposits, paperwork, relocation costs, i realised it requires so much more than I can provide alone.

I am turning to the kindness of strangers because I believe in human solidarity across all borders and beliefs. If you have ever felt displaced, afraid, or unseen, you understand what I'm carrying.

Any contribution, no matter how small, brings my family one step closer to safety, dignity, and peace.

Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. God bless you.

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