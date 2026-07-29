Help my family fight homelessness

Hi! I’m Eiley, when I was 11 my father passed which left my mom, brother and I struggling financially. We ended up moving in with my grandpa who helped but then he passed and we ended up living in an apartment we couldn’t afford. Now we’re living in the Boston Inn in Westminster living paycheck to paycheck with our two cats. I’m trying my hardest to get a job while my mom is working two jobs every day. If anyone could help, it would be appreciated.