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Help My Family Escape Conflict and Build a Safer F

Goal₦10,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byYUNWEN LAWRENCE TAKU

Help My Family Escape Conflict and Build a Safer F

My name is Yunwen Lawrence Taku, and I am from Mbem, Mwa Subdivision, in the Northwest Region of Cameroon.

I never imagined I would have to ask strangers for help, but today I am reaching out because my family and I desperately need a chance to rebuild our lives.

During the height of the Anglophone crisis, our family home in Mbem was destroyed. Losing our home forced us to leave everything behind and relocate to Santa in search of safety. While moving gave us a place to stay, it did not end the fear and uncertainty we live with.

Life in our new community has also been deeply affected by the conflict. There have been periods of insecurity, confrontations that disrupt daily life, and fear caused by violence. The uncertainty has made it difficult to work consistently, provide for my family, and plan for our future.

As a father, what breaks my heart most is seeing how this situation has affected my children. School closures and repeated disruptions have interrupted their education, making it difficult for them to enjoy the stable childhood and learning opportunities that every child deserves.

Despite everything, I have continued to work honestly. I have experience in customer service and sales with MTN Cameroon, and I also have experience in maize farming and pig farming. I am hardworking, determined, and ready to take on any honest job that will allow me to support my family.

I am asking for your help so that I can relocate through lawful immigration pathways and build a safer future for my family. The funds raised will be used for visa applications, travel expenses, relocation costs, essential documents, and the costs associated with establishing ourselves in a place where we can live in safety and where my children can continue their education.

I am not asking for a handout—I am asking for an opportunity. I want to work, provide for my family, and give my children the chance to grow up in peace.

Every donation, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to safety, stability, and hope. If you are unable to donate, sharing our story would mean more than you can imagine.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for giving my family hope for a better future.

With sincere gratitude,

Yunwen Lawrence Taku

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