Help My Family Escape Black Mold





Our home should be a place of comfort, safety, and peace. Instead, it has been devastated by black mold. What began as a hidden problem has turned into a serious health crisis and financial burden that our family can no longer face alone.





The black mold has made our home unsafe to live in and has caused ongoing health issues for our family. After exploring our options, we have realized that the safest path forward is to leave this home behind and start over. Unfortunately, that dream is far beyond what we can afford on our own.





We are asking for your help to raise funds to purchase land and build a safe, healthy home where our family can heal and move forward without the constant worry of mold exposure. Every donation, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to a fresh start. If you're unable to donate, sharing our fundraiser with your friends, family, and community would mean the world to us.





Your kindness, generosity, and prayers give us hope during one of the most difficult seasons of our lives. Thank you for standing with our family and helping us build a future where we can once again feel safe, healthy, and at home.