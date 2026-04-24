Help my family during my daughter's heart surgery

My name is Jessica, and I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask for help like this.

My daughter is currently facing a serious medical and mental health crisis. She was recently hospitalized following a psychiatric emergency and is now preparing for major open-heart surgery due to a significantly enlarged aortic root. As a parent, my only focus right now is making sure she receives the care, support, and supervision she needs to heal physically and emotionally.

Because of her condition, I have had to take an extended leave from work under FMLA so I can remain by her side during hospitalization, surgery, and recovery. While my job is protected, FMLA does not provide income, and I do not have paid leave available. This means our household is facing a sudden loss of income at the same time we are dealing with overwhelming medical and caregiving responsibilities.

Funds raised will help cover essential living expenses, including:

Rent/housing costs

Utilities

Groceries

Transportation to and from medical appointments

Fuel and parking expenses

Household bills during my unpaid leave

Other expenses related to my daughter's recovery and care

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser is also a tremendous help.

Every prayer, kind word, share, and contribution means more than I can express.

Thank you for helping us navigate one of the most difficult chapters of our lives. My daughter is fighting hard, and I am determined to be there for her every step of the way.

With gratitude,

Jessica



