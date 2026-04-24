Help My Family Complete a Safe Home

Hello,





My name is Iklima, and I live with my family in a small town in Indonesia.





Writing this fundraiser is not easy for me. I am naturally a private person, and I never imagined that one day I would ask others for help. However, our family is currently facing a situation that we cannot overcome alone.





The house shown in the photos is our family home. Because of its condition, it has already been partially dismantled as part of a rebuilding effort. We are deeply grateful to have received government assistance in the form of building materials, but the support is limited and is not enough to complete a safe and livable home.





At the moment, our family is staying in temporary accommodation while construction remains unfinished. Every day we hope to see the house completed so that we can return to a stable place to live.





We are not hoping for anything luxurious. Our dream is simple: a modest 5×7 meter home with a roof, walls, doors, and windows that can protect our family from rain, heat, and uncertainty.

The funds raised will be used to help cover additional building materials, labor costs, and other essential construction needs that are not covered by the assistance we have already received.





Any support, no matter how small, will bring us one step closer to having a safe place to call home. If you are unable to donate, sharing our story or keeping us in your thoughts and prayers would mean a great deal to us.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for giving our family hope during this difficult chapter of our lives.





With gratitude,





Iklima and Family