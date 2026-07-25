Help My Family Buy a Home

Hello, my name is Salonte', and I'm reaching out for help as my family works toward buying a home of our own.

This will be our third time having to move, and we're exhausted from living with so much uncertainty. I have six children, and more than anything, I want to give them a stable, safe place where they can grow up without worrying about having to move again.

I'm a full-time student and I'm finishing my Business Administration degree while doing everything I can to improve our future. I am working toward becoming a homeowner, but the cost of moving, closing expenses, and establishing a new home is more than I can manage on my own.

Any amount, no matter how small, will help us move one step closer to having a place to finally call home. If you're unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your kindness, your prayers, and your support. We truly appreciate every person who helps our family on this journey.