Help My Family Avoid homelessness

Hi everyone,

This is one of the hardest things I've ever had to write, but I'm reaching out because my family truly needs help.

I am a mother of four beautiful children, ages 1, 2, 4, and 7. Last year, after my ex abused my baby, I made the difficult decision to leave and protect my children. We found safety in a domestic violence shelter before finally moving into our apartment, where we've been trying to rebuild our lives.

Recently, I fell behind on rent after having to leave work because I experienced sexual harassment from my supervisor. Losing my income put me in a financial crisis that I have been trying so hard to overcome.

Today, we are facing eviction, and I'm terrified of losing the only stable home my children have had since leaving the shelter. Every day I pray, apply for jobs, and do everything I can to get back on my feet, but right now I can't do this alone. We are behind 4,484.88

If you are able to donate no matter how small—or even share this fundraiser, it would mean the world to my family. Every dollar brings us one step closer to keeping a roof over my children's heads and giving them the stability they deserve.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your prayers, and for any support you can give. God bless each and every one of you. ❤️