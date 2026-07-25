Help My Family Avoid Eviction

Hi everyone,

I’m reaching out because my family is facing eviction, and I need help raising $2,000 to keep a roof over our heads.

Over the past few weeks, I’ve experienced unexpected financial hardship. I was hospitalized and missed work, and my car also broke down, making it even harder to get back on my feet. I’ve been working hard to find assistance through local organizations and my church, but I still haven’t been able to secure the funds in time.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward paying my past-due rent and stopping the eviction. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can give. My children and I are incredibly grateful.



