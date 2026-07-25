Help My Family Avoid Eviction

My name is Zabrina, and I'm reaching out during one of the hardest moments my family has faced.

I've always been someone who works hard, shows up, and takes care of my responsibilities, but right now, I'm in a situation I can't overcome alone.

Recently, I had no choice but to resign from my job due to ongoing mistreatment from my boss. The environment became so hostile and stressful that it began to worsen my existing health conditions. I live with congestive heart failure, fibromyalgia, sleep apnea, sciatica, arthritis in my knee and lower back, and high blood pressure. These conditions limit the type of work I can safely do, and I am only able to work office-based jobs. I have been actively applying and interviewing, but I have not secured a new position yet.





Because of this sudden loss of income, I am now facing eviction with being behind in rent plus late fees and court fees. I need $3920.40 to keep my home. This situation is temporary, but the impact is immediate.





Any support, whether through donating or sharing this page, will help us stay afloat while I continue searching for work that fits my medical limitations.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness, prayers, and support mean more than you know.