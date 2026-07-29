Help my family and me find a home

Everything was looking great both my fiancé and I had jobs. We had finally reunited with our boys. I spent 4 months in rehab and my fiancé had 2 years in prison. Things were looking up we were just waiting on our income tax to finally move out of my sister's. We filed back in February and waited til the middle of March and got a letter about verifying our identity. We completed the verification process and were told we had to wait an additional 9 weeks. We get 7 weeks in only 2 more weeks to go to get our income tax. I lost my job, 3 days later my fiancé lost his. They had no explanation for why they were letting him go. So of course we are extremely down just to find out my sister's husband was kicking us and the children out. So we have no job no place no way of making it. I am ready to just give up but I know I have to stay strong for my two boys. Luckily my fiancé's motherless us make palettes in her livingroom for the next 2 weeks. The day came that we were suppose to be getting our income tax, I had been searching online for places to live. We check the account, nothing there. I immediately start calling irs to try and get thru. Finally after 2 days I'm able to speak to a representative. Where I was then informed that she had just released the return and we would have to wait an additional 4 to 6 weeks for it to be issued into our back account. As of right now his mother is letting us stay because we have no where else to go. But I'm unsure if she will allow us to stay another 4 to 6 weeks. If you or anyone you know is able to help my family and I it would be greatly appreciated thank you for whoever took the time to read this and God bless.



