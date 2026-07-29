Help my family and fur babies

Hello my name is Anna and asking for help is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. I’m not looking for a handout to avoid my responsibilities but I just need help to get me and my three kids and fur babies out of this situation we are in. I lost my full time job for medical reasons and our bills just added up we are getting evicted and I need to come up with 2200 to keep us in our apartment. And I don’t get help of any kind my children’s father is deceased and I have no family for help. I am doing better now and am doing side jobs as in DoorDash until I can find a full time job. So any amount of donations I would appreciate it thank you. PayPal account @AnitaG7376 And Venmo account @Anita-Gonzales-49