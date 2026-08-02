Help my family after the great loss

Sharon Stillions was the heart and soul of her family—a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother who touched everyone she met with her kindness and warmth. Sharon always saw the good in people and gave so much of herself to those around her. Sadly, Sharon passed away after a long battle with chronic cancer, leaving behind her devoted husband and three grandchildren, whom she and her husband were raising together. Her passing has left a tremendous void in the lives of everyone who loved her.









Now, Sharon’s husband faces the difficult task of raising their three grandchildren alone while coping with the emotional and financial challenges that come with such a profound loss. The family is in need of support to help cover medical expenses from Sharon’s illness, funeral costs, and ongoing personal expenses for her husband and the children. Sharon was truly the glue that held the family together, and her absence is deeply felt every day.