Newlyweds in Need of a Second Car – Any Help Means

My wife and I got married just one month ago — a day we had dreamed about for a long time. Unfortunately, the months leading up to our wedding and the time right after have been incredibly difficult financially.

In January, my truck suddenly broke down beyond repair. I had to take out a loan to buy a reliable car so I could continue getting to work. Then, on the night of our wedding rehearsal dinner, my then-fiancée (now wife) was in a serious car accident that totaled her vehicle. In the span of just a few months, we went from having two vehicles to only one.

We now have one car for our growing family — which includes kids who need to get to school, appointments, and activities. With both of us working, we’re constantly juggling schedules, borrowing rides, and stressing about being able to get everyone where they need to go safely and on time.

A second car would be a game-changer for us. It would give us the stability we need to focus on our new marriage, provide for our kids, and move forward without this constant pressure. Even a modest used car would make a huge difference.

We’re not asking for luxury — just reliability and the ability to support our family. If you’re able to help in any way — whether it’s a donation, sharing this post, or even advice on finding an affordable reliable vehicle — it would mean more than you know.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for any support during this tough season. We’re a hard-working couple who just got married and want nothing more than to build a stable life for our kids. Your kindness will never be forgotten.

With gratitude,

The Thompsons