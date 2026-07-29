Help my family a new home

Hello my name is Judie, I'm a single mom of a 10 old year old boy. Back in 2023 I was assaulted by a Uber driver and due to that. I had a great a ALC knee replacement surgery and I still not still able to walk normal. My whole life changed for the worst. Where I'm currently living it's a unsafe environment. Please help me and my son help us. Good blessed you all 🙏🏼