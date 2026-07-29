Help my family

I never thought I would be in this position. We are a family of five, three daughters 10, 2, and 1. I’ve been slowly going bankrupt since I had a stroke in 2024. Thankfully I’m nearly back to normal but the debt and our rent is crushing. Realizing you’re one bad paycheck away from not being able to make ends meet is humbling. I work in sales and the economy has been making it even harder. Anything will help at this point. If you find this and have the ability to help, you will be a saving grace. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.🙏