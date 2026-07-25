Help My Elderly Parents Find a Place to Call Home

Hello everyone,

My name is Brandon, and I'm asking for help on behalf of my parents, who are both in their 70s.

For the past year, they have been sleeping on an air mattress on the floor of my sister's apartment in Plano, Texas. Due to ongoing medical issues and limited financial resources, they have been unable to secure a safe, stable place of their own. At their age, sleeping on an air mattress has become increasingly difficult and is taking a toll on their health and well-being.

My parents have spent their lives working hard, raising our family, and helping others whenever they could. Now they are in a season where they need the kindness and generosity of others.

Every dollar raised will go directly toward helping them get back on their feet by covering expenses such as:

A security deposit and first month's rent

Temporary housing if needed

Utility deposits

Basic furniture, including beds

Essential household items

Moving expenses

Our goal is to give them something many of us take for granted—a safe place to sleep, privacy, and the dignity of having a home of their own.

If you're able to donate, no matter the amount, our family will be deeply grateful. If you aren't able to give financially, please consider sharing this campaign and keeping my parents in your prayers.

Thank you for taking the time to read their story and for any support you can provide.

With sincere gratitude,

Brandon Hughes