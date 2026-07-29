Help my Dog Layah on her eye cataracts surgery.

Meet Layah 🐾❤️





Layah is more than just a dog—she is my best friend, my comfort, and a precious part of my family. Since she was a puppy, she has always been by my side during my hardest days. Whenever I felt sad, Layah would stay close to me, cuddle with me, and somehow make everything feel a little better. Through her gentle hugs and unconditional love, she showed me what true companionship means.





When Layah was younger, she had healthy eyes and lived a normal, happy life. But as she grew older, she developed cataracts in her eyes. Today, at only 3 years old, her vision has become severely affected. It breaks my heart to see such a young and loving dog struggle to see the world around her.





Despite everything, Layah remains the same sweet, affectionate, and loving dog she has always been. She still greets me with love every day and continues to fill our home with joy.





I am reaching out with hope in my heart that a kind person may see Layah’s story and help support her treatment, medication, and healing journey. My greatest wish is for Layah to see the light again—to run, play, and experience the world with clear eyes once more.





Layah has given me so much love throughout her life. Now, I want to give her the chance to receive the care she deserves and show her just how deeply she is loved.





Every prayer, kind word, or donation means the world to us. Thank you for being part of Layah’s journey toward healing. 🐕💖✨