Help my dog & I move to a safe space!

I am raising funds to help with moving away from toxic neighbors and living situation. I need help as I am not able to work due to being stalked/harassed by local law enforcement and others trying to sabotage me and my dog’s lives. We just want a safe space where we can live in peace without being constantly stalked and harassed by disturbed individuals. All donations go towards moving costs, living, food, and pet care. Anything truly helps me and my dog during these dark uncertain times. Thank you so much in advance for any contributions!